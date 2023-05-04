EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) is accepting applications for the 135th Police Trainee Academy Class.

The period to apply is from Thursday, May 4 to Tuesday, August 22.

Courtesy of El Paso Police Department

EPPD is offering diverse job options, training, promotional opportunities, a tuition assistance program and competitive salaries, according to the release sent by EPPD.

Health and retirement benefits are included. EPPD adds to apply for the trainee academy 12 college credits are no longer required.

To apply, visit joineppd.com