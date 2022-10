UPDATE: El Paso police are now calling this a suspicious death and the Crimes Against Persons unit is now responding and investigating.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police found a dead male in an alley in Central El Paso along the 6200 block of Trowbridge.

Responding officers found a dead male when they responded to a call concerning a “subject down.” The man’s identity and age have not been determined.

Police are continuing to investigate.