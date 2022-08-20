EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police and Crime Stoppers of El Paso are looking for the public’s help in solving a shooting that happened in West El Paso.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, a 24-year-old man was driving along Sunland Park Drive near amusement center Bob-O’s. A black sedan pulled up next to the victim at a traffic light.

This is this week’s Crime of the Week.

The passenger in the sedan pulled out a handgun and fired it at the victim. The victim’s injuries were not considered to be life-threatening.

Investigators found security footage that showed the suspect’s vehicle. Investigators are looking for a black, four-door BMW 5 series, believed to be around a 2008 model.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS) or visit www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

You will remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you may qualify for a cash reward.