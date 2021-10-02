El Paso police continue to crack down unsolved murder in Cincinnati District

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department are still working to track down the person who they say murdered a man outside of a West El Paso bar two years ago.



It happened the night of September 18, 2019.



Police said 63-year-old Chester Charles Woodward, also known as Chet, was visiting the Rockin’ Cigar bar on Cincinnati.



According to investigators, Woodward left the bar to catch a streetcar home at 10:30 p.m., but he never made it.



He was found about twelve minutes later, stabbed.



Woodward was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.



Anyone with any information on the man on the video or this murder should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online at; www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.



