Gavel And Handcuffs On The Law Book Over The Wooden Table Background

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police have arrested and charged a man with the murder of his 75-year-old grandfather.

The incident happened about 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 along the 5600 block of Webster, near Interstate 10 and Paisano in south-central El Paso.

Police were called to the victim’s home after family members entered his home, found blood and the man’s car missing.

Officers, when they arrived, found the man’s body in the basement with multiple stab wounds.

The victim was identified as 75-year-old Rodolfo Murphy Sr.

Crimes Against Persons detectives conducted an investigation and a warrant was issued for the man’s 26-year-old grandson, Paul Jeremy Martinez.

El Paso police, along with the U.S. Marshals Long Star Fugitive Taskforce, arrested Martinez as he walked out of a house along the 5700 block of Kaplowitz on Wednesday.

Martinez’s booking photo has not been released yet. He is being held on a $1 million bond.