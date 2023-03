EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A 38-year-old special agent working with the Texas Department of Public Safety was suspended Tuesday after being arrested by the El Paso Police Department, according to DPS.

Special Agent Jesse Bennet was arrested by EPPD Monday night and was charged with assault causing bodily injury/family violence, DPS confirmed. Bennet reportedly started with DPS in 2010 and was assigned to the El Paso area.