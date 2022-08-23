EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – With this past weekend being one of the wettest we have seen so far this monsoon season, Local Pest Managers suggests getting your home sprayed for mosquitos.

El Paso has also reported its first case of west nile, leading more El Pasoans to want to get their homes sprayed.

According to Michael Pacheco, the co-owner and operator of Local Pest Mangers, the more greenery or ponding you have at or near your home the more likely you are to see and increase in mosquitos.

He says they cannot spray for mosquitos when it is actively raining. It needs to be a nice sunny day with minimal wind to make sure the chemical sprayed sticks to the ground, otherwise they might have to spray again.

According to Jorge Hoyos, a co-owner with Local Pest Mangers, they add an element to all of their sprays.

“That goes into every chemical that we add, especially for these type of infestations, so it goes as far as an adult will not be able to mate again and your babies once they hatch or once the larvae becomes big enough to go ahead and start mating, those babies will not be able to become adults.”

Local Pest Managers recommend getting your property sprayed monthly to prevent and to keep mosquitos away.

