EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department, UMC of El Paso, and Walmart Neighborhood Market is partnering up to host a car seat and vehicle theft prevention/VIN etching event on Friday, July 28 at 9 a.m. through 12 p.m.

The event will take place at the Walmart Neighborhood Market located at 10840 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

For the car seat event, a certified child passenger safety technician will assess proper car seat use.

Attendees are asked to register and attend a free virtual car seat education course to qualify for a car seat checkup.

Car seats will be based upon availability and attendees must attend the class to be eligible for the installation. Classes will be available in English and Spanish.

For more information or to register, contact Hilda Gonzalez at (915) 521-7556 or email her at hilda.gonzalez@umcelpaso.org by July 24, 2023.

The El Paso Police Department will also be offering free VIN etching for vehicle owners who attend.

VIN etching is a process where the vehicle’s identification number is permanently etched into the vehicle’s glass.

“This makes the vehicle less valuable to a thief as it will become more difficult for a thief to sell the parts and consequently helps law enforcement recover stolen vehicles and identify ‘Chop Shops.’ “

-El Paso Police Department

Participants who get the VIN etching can also be eligible for up to a 10% insurance discount from your vehicle’s theft coverage, according to the police department.

For auto theft prevention information, call (915) 212-0310.