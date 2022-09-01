EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Lockdowns at El Paso schools and threats continue. Just last Friday a BB gun was found at Socorro High School and on Wednesday Jefferson High School was put on a lockdown after a knife was found.

The El Paso Police Department says they take school threats very seriously and the response depends on the threat.

“Our response will be in direct proportion to the threat and we do take those very seriously,” said Sgt. Enrique Carrillo a spokesperson for the El Paso Police Department.

However, the response to those schools it can cause backlogs in other parts of the city.

“It’s a serious matter because you have the officers that you’ll see on the scene and then you have the officers working behind the scenes working to confirm the veracity or establish the creditability or to debunk that either way the officers on the scene there will be a large presence if there is a threat,” said Carrillo.

Explaining that calls are prioritized and those lower level calls will be put on a waitlist which creates a backlog.

We can get resources from throughout the city so the primary units are going to be the officers assigned to the region where the incident occurred,” said Carrillo. “We may require officers from other regions to respond but that’s going to deplete resources also at those other regions and then create backlogs there, so there’s a cost to that.

Carrillo emphasizing the importance of people continuing to call when they see something suspicious.

“We don’t want to dissuade people from calling, it’s always see something say something and we’re never going to dissuade people from calling we want people to report any suspicious activity. If you are witness to that report it, but we do ask is don’t spread rumors,” said Carrillo.

He adds that in these school threat situations students will call parents and parents will call other parents and then more calls come into the police department sometimes with inaccurate information.

The incident that happened on Friday at Socorro High School when a BB gun as found, the Superintendent of Socorro ISD posted photos showing law enforcement inside the school on twitter.

Reflecting on yesterday’s events at Socorro HS and can’t help but be filled with immense gratitude – first and foremost for our #TeamSISD police for their prompt actions and leadership through the events pic.twitter.com/sIYP0LmM5T — Dr. Nate Carman (@CarmanNate) August 27, 2022

The El Paso Police Department responded to the photos of law enforcement in the school.

“At that, we felt that that was the appropriate response that was needed based on the information and that’s why you saw that, so not in all cases will you see that” Carrillo.

The response smaller however than what we saw at Bel Air High School a few days following the Uvalde Texas shooting where 19 children were killed.

“I don’t think we’ve had such a large scale response and again the one at Bel Air High school was days after Uvalde and students, administrators, parents were scared with good reason and our response was going to be appropriate to the information that we received and that’s why the response was to the scale that you saw at that time,” said Carrillo.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store