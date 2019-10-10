El Paso pastor arrested for buying alcohol for a teenage girl

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police have arrested a 31-year-old pastor for allegedly buying alcohol for a teenage girl.

Carlos Alberto Cortez allegedly picked up a 16-year-old girl from her house and bought her alcohol. He is now facing charges of furnishing alcohol to a minor and was booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility on a $3,000 bond, the El Paso Police Department said in a news release.

Cortez allegedly met the girl during a church trip and then started texting her and promised her gifts and to help her get a job, police said.

Police did not say which church Cortez was a pastor. KTSM is working to find more information on this case.

