El Paso Parks & Recreation unveils new disc golf course

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City’s Parks and Recreation Department is hosting an inaugural disc throwing ceremony and grand opening tournament to unveil the Disc Golf Course at Nations Tobins Park this Saturday.



The event plans to start at 8:45 a.m. and is part of Parks and Recreation month.



The disc golf course features 18-holes that are on average 300-feed long. Each hole has the possibility of three basket settings, and all include special signage that allows players to see upcoming holes. The course also has a tournament option set up.



Staff with the Parks and Recreation department worked with local disc golf organizations to add the new recreational amenity to the park. JOBE Materials donated the concrete needed for the course, officials said.

“The Parks and Recreation Department is always looking for ways to provide residents with new opportunities to engage in outdoor activities,” said Ben Fyffe, Managing Director of Cultural Affairs and Recreation. “Disc golf is becoming a popular sport in our community, and we are more than excited to provide this unique course here in El Paso.”

City Representative Alexandra Annello and members of local disc golf organizations will throw the first disc to debut the new course. A grand opening tournament will be played shortly after the ceremony.

“This new course is an amazing addition to the City of El Paso. We are so proud to host it in the heart of District 2,” said Alexandra Annello, District 2 City Representative. “This course is a true community collaboration, and would not have happened without the strong advocates of the Disc Golf community. It was an honor to work with them and Parks and Recreation to create such an amazing attraction for El Paso. “

Disc golf is similar to golf, but instead of using a ball and clubs, players throw a frisbee disc from a tee box into a standing basket. The goal is to get the disc into the basket in the least number of throws or strokes. The budding sport can be played individually or with a group.

The course is free and open daily to everyone of all ages from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can check-out discs free of charge inside the recreation center office with an identification.

More information on disc golf is posted at quickscores.com/elpaso, on the Parks and Recreation Facebook page and website elpasotexas.gov/parks-and-recreation.



