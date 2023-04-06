EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Due to Easter weekend being around the corner, the El Paso Parks and Recreation Department wants to remind the community of park cleanliness.

The city says that Easter weekend is the busiest time for parks in El Paso with more than 300 city parks being used by families to celebrate.

Additional trash bins will be placed in parks and additional staff will be working through the weekend to keep them clean.

Families who are celebrating Easter at city parks are encouraged to bring their own trash bags. The city adds that pets are welcomed but ask for their waste to be picked up and for them to be on a leash.

This year confetti-filled eggs will not be allowed due to confetti debris being left in parks with and “getting stuck in grass blades for months”, said the City of El Paso.

“In previous years, it has taken the Parks and Maintenance departments three to four days to get rid of trash left behind by users on Easter Sunday.” said the city.

The following should be kept in mind when visiting a park:

The simple rule “leave it better than you found it” applies to all park users.

Vehicles are not allowed to drive onto grass or landscaping.

Trash should be put in a trash bag and left in a trash bin and not left in grocery bags or empty boxes on the ground.

Charcoal should not be left on the ground, grass or by trees.

Charcoal should be put in a proper receptacle and disposed of properly or taken home.

Alcoholic beverages and smoking (including e-cigarettes) are not allowed.