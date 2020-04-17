El Paso organization to host free car seat giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Health will host a Car Seat Giveaway event as part of its Healthy Rewards Program.

Expectant mothers, who are also El Paso Health members and have completed their webinar, will reeive a free car seat and a “goody” bag filled with diapers, baby wipes, lotion, and shampoo, a release said.

The giveaway will take place Saturday, April 18 at 1145 Westmoreland Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“We are always so proud of the expectant mothers that come through our prenatal courses at El Paso Health. As Members, they benefit greatly from our services and resources, even during this time where everyone needs to be home and stay safe,” said Frank Dominguez, President and CEO of El Paso Health. “The webinar we offered was extremely successful and we look forward to car seat distribution day this weekend. It is definitely exciting for them and for our staff.”

For more information about the Healthy Rewards Program, please visit http://www.elpasohealth.com/members/value-added-services/.