El Paso Organization giving tents to help those with nowhere to go amid COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso organization aims to improve the quality of life of our most vulnerable population by distributing tents to help those with nowhere to go amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Alliance of Border Collaboratives (ABC) is a group that provides assistance for our most underserved populations, including the homeless, low income, and others in need.

ABC has begun distributing tents to over 20 homeless and plans to provide approximately 50 more. The group has also been providing food and water to those most in need for the past three weeks.

KTSM spoke with a man who received a tent and he says he is greatful for the generous donation he received.

“It just shows me that you know there is people out here in El Paso who are willing to help out the people that they see aren’t doing so well in the community,” one of the tent recipients said.

Group leaders say they will continue their efforts in providing assistance to our most vulnerable population.