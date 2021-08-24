El Paso Opera to showcase life of Frida Kahlo

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Opera will showcase the life of famed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo with a special performance slated for next spring.

The show, simply titled “Frida,” is scheduled for Saturday, March 19 at 7:30 p.m. at the Abraham Chavez Theatre.

It will highlight the major events of Kahlo’s life “through music, monologue, dance, and visual spectacle,” according to El Paso Live’s Facebook page.

Tickets are on sale now at a special two-for-one offer. You can purchase them here.



