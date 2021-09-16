El Paso officials to begin providing free flu shots to senior citizens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso Department of Public Health and the Fire Department have partnered with local organizations to begin offering free flu shots to seniors 65 years and older, their most vulnerable population, the city said.

The El Paso health department is launching the “Be POWERflu” prevention campaign, which aims to reduce the number of flu cases and to prevent contraction of serious illnesses.

The “Be POWERflu” events are free of charge to seniors of 65 years and older. They do not require an appointment or insurance. Masks are required.

Senior can walk up at The Connect All Abilities event, which will be held at the Eastside Sports Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2021. Seniors can also walk up to the Health and Wellness Fair at the Abundant Church (East location) from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2021.

“Reducing the number of flu cases will reduce the number of flu-related hospitalizations, leaving hospital rooms available for those being treated for COVID-19 and other serious illnesses or conditions”, El Paso health officials said.

For more information about the “Be POWERflu” event and future events, visit bepowerflu.com.

To learn more about COVID-19 in El Paso, visit www.EPStrong.org.

