El Paso officials have responded to more than 10,000 ‘Stay Home, Work Safe’ violation calls

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso compliance officers have visited more than 10,000 locations in response to a reported violation of the “Stay Home, Work Safe” orders.

The orders were put in place in March to fight the spread of COVID-19 in the El Paso community.

So far, the City has visited 10,310 homes or businesses, given 639 warnings and nine citations. The City has 320 follow-ups planned.

KTSM asked the City what direction El Paso Police Department officers have been given as far as enforcement of the orders and the City said they are “authorized to use discretion taking into consideration all the circumstances involved to inform citizens and obtain voluntary compliance.

In a March 20 news release, police also said they made some adjustments to how they respond to COVID-19 related calls.

“Dispatchers will now ask health and travel-related questions to individuals requesting Police response,” the release said. “Dispatchers may provide callers with specific instructions regarding their interactions with Police, to include maintaining a social distance of at least six feet from officers.”

Residents are asked to call 3-1-1 or visit epstrong.org to report violations they are aware of or witness.

City employees working during this time are supposed to be following the same rules. Employees have their temperature taken and are asked COVID-19 specific questions, such as if they are coughing or having trouble breathing. City officials said the employees are given cloth masks and are given breaks to wash hands, as well as sanitizers, wipes and disinfectant.