El Paso nurses join nationwide protest amid COVID-19 pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Nurses in El Paso joined hundreds across the nation in social distancing protests demanding better protection from COVID-19.

According to National Nurses United, it’s part of a nationwide demonstration marking international workers day.

Local protests were held at Las Palmas, Providence, and Del Sol Medical Center on Friday.

One nurse tells KTSM she took part in the protest because she was worried about her kids. She says she and her husband are both essential workers so they can’t risk contracting COVID-19.

“We just want protection for ourselves, our coworkers, patients, and our families. We’re really concerned with aerosolized procedures and we need N-95’s, this is a novel virus there is not enough of data and we need PPE over profit is important,” Ashley Bartholomew, an El Paso R.N. said.

Other nurses don’t agree, as they tell KTSM they feel they have the tools they need.

“I feel great feel like I have been provided the tools I need to take care of my patients. all of our staff and supervisors are very supporting and open to our needs,” said Alejandra Arreondo, R.N. at Las Palmas Medical Center.

Las Palmas did send KTSM a statement which read: