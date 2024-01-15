EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso is getting some national publicity for being a great place to move to and retire, according to an online analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data.

According to HireAHelper.com’s survey, El Paso is the number 2 retirement destination in 2023, with 8.2 percent of all retirees who moved in the last year choosing the Sun City as their destination of choice.

Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach, Florida, was number 1 with 12.3 percent of retirees who moved in the past year.

EL Paso’s high ranking is due to factors like quality of life, high life expectancy and low crime rate.

You can view a summary of the survey results here.