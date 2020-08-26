El Paso nears 400 deaths; 99 new cases, 32 weeks-old cases reported

by: Andrea Chacon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Department of Health reports two additional deaths in the borderland bringing the death toll to 399.

According to a release, both patients had underlying conditions. They include:

  • 1 male in his 50s
  • 1 female in her 80s

As of today, there are 19,753 cases in El Paso with 3,144 of those reported as active.

So far 16,210 patients have recovered from COVID-19, meaning 82 percent of the people who have contracted the virus have been able to recover.

Currently there are 131 patients hospitalized, 51 in the ICU, and 28 on ventilators.

For a more detailed look at COVID-19 data, click here.

