EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso native is the new senior enlisted leader at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri.

Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala took over the job after a change of responsibility ceremony Friday, Jan. 6.

Arzabala will also serve as the senior enlisted leader for the Army post’s Maneuver Support Center of Excellence.

A native of El Paso, Texas, Arzabala most recently served as the command sergeant major for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives Command at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland.

He is a CBRNE specialist by trade.

He has deployed to Kosovo and Iraq for peacekeeping and combat operations.

Arzabala has a master’s degree in leadership studies from the University of Texas at El Paso.