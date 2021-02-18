El Paso native flew back for a birthday surprise; instead, he got stuck in a snowstorm

by: Andrea Chacon

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Ezequiel Sandoval made his way to El Paso from Oklahoma last weekend to surprise his sister for her birthday. Instead of a simple birthday surprise, he found himself stuck in the middle of a snowstorm.

According to Sandoval, he was set to arrive in El Paso on Saturday, but had to spend the night in Dallas due to flight delays.

“Luckily I was able to leave Dallas just in time, because I have friends and family in Dallas who tell me it’s been very tough with everything being closed,” said Sandoval.

Although winter storms are common in Oklahoma, Sandoval said this was definitely a major one. According to Sandoval, the city is almost completely shut down.

“My friends have sent me pictures of empty grocery stores, and it’s just crazy because no one really knows how long these weather conditions will be around for,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval is currently staying in El Paso while the storm passes and said he feels lucky to be here during this time.

“It’s impossible for people to find food right now, and it’s concerning. I was really blessed enough to be able to leave the city before the storm hit,” Sandoval said.

According to Sandoval, people in Oklahoma were not expecting for the storm to be as bad as it is, and said all we can do now is pray for the best.

“Let’s keep the places that were hit the worst in our prayers because this is definitely worse than what we anticipated,” Sandoval said.

