El Paso named All-America City for third time

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) - El Paso is an All-America City, the National Civic League announced Sunday.

“I have always known El Paso is a City of Champions,” said Mayor Dee Margo. “Being named a 2018 All-America City just reinforces our place among the great cities of our nation.”

According to a news release, the National Civic League recognizes 10 communities each year for outstanding civic accomplishments.

El Paso's innovation, inclusiveness, civic engagement, and cross-sector collaboration were all factors in the recognition.

Officials say the city won by outlining three community projects that address the community's challenges and improving the quality of life:

Empowering El Pasoans for Services and Leadership

Career and Adult Educational Opportunities

El Paso Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD) Program.

“The El Paso delegation worked hard for this award,” said City Manager Tommy Gonzalez. “They represent the best El Paso has to offer and prove what a wonderful place El Paso is to live.”

City of El Paso's All-America Team