El Paso Museum of History’s website has been upgraded to make it more user friendly

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of History has launched a new website.

The website makes it easier to plan a trip to the museum as information and activities are easier to access and view than they were before.

“This is a timely and exciting new chapter for EPMH’s digital presence,” said El Paso Museum of History Director Dr. Vladimir von Tsurikov. “Our revamped website better reflects the direction in which the Museum is headed.”

The website is more interactive and is capable of switching between English and Spanish or a preferred language. It also adjusts so you can view it easily on different platforms such as on a desktop or on a cellphone. You can also find links to previous virtual workshops, lectures and discussions.

The web address has also changed and is shorter than before. The new web address is EPMuseumofHistory.org.



The City of El Paso Strategic Communications and Public Affairs Office information and the Information Technology Department worked with the El Paso Museum of History to develop the new and improved website.

