El Paso Museum of History to host Lunar Year Celebration

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Museum of History has partnered with Pho Tre Bien Vietnamese Cuisine to host an event in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The event will take place at the museum on Saturday, Jan. 25, from noon to 5 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Featuring performances, an altar, and giveaways, this event will provide visitors with the opportunity to see the different ways in which El Paso communities celebrate the Lunar New Year, city release said.

In addition, museum officials say, visitors will also be able to participate in hands-on craft stations where they can make dragon masks, paper lanterns, calligraphy, and more, making this a fun event for all ages.

Other organizations taking part in this event include the El Paso Public Library, the Ai-Hwa Chinese School, the Confucius Institute at New Mexico State University, the Centennial Museum, and United Way of El Paso.

For more information, call the El Paso Museum of History at (915) 212-0320 or visit http://history.elpasotexas.gov/.