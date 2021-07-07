El Paso Museum of History celebrates ‘Low & Slow’ exhibit finale

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The community is invited to celebrate the popular “Low & Slow: Lowrider Culture on the Border” exhibition with a farewell celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at the El Paso Museum of History.



The free, family-friendly event will include music, food trucks, pachuco’s & pachuca’s, a lowrider showcase in Cleveland Square Park, and a live radio remote with radio personality Mike Guerrero of 92.3 KOFX.



The exhibit will remain free and on display through July 25. It showcases a collection of lowrider memorabilia ranging from photographs and trophies to lowrider cars on display. Low & Slow features oral histories from lowrider car club community members in the border region.

“It is great to see our community come together to tell the story of its culture,” said Erica Marin, El Paso Museum of History Curator. “You can really see the passion and pride that goes into the lowrider lifestyle.”

The El Paso Museum of History has partnered with EPTCruising.com, and the larger low riding community to provide visitors a genuine representation of lowrider history and culture.



