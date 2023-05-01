EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of History (EPMH) has been awarded the Gold Award in the Texas Association of Museums’ Media Innovation and Excellence category, according to the City of El Paso.

EPMH has been awarded the award for its “In Touch With the Past” 2022 3D Printing Summer Camp.

The City says the weeklong 3D Printing Summer Camp allowed the students to meet with the El Paso Council for the Blind. The students were able to learn about “designing for individuals with visual impairments and creating more accessible spaces.”

The City adds students learned how to scan and print real museum artifacts with Fab Lab El Paso and designed their own pop-up exhibit titled “In Touch With the Past.” The exhibit featured QR codes, braille and replicas of three artifacts that can be picked up and handled by visitors.

Almost a year later, there are now seven replicas with the accompanying QR codes and braille on display as part of EPMH’s permanent exhibit “Changing Pass.”

The camp and 3D printing program were funded by El Paso Electric, Marathon Petroleum Corporation and the El Paso Community Foundation.

The Texas Association of Museums’ Media Innovation and Excellence Awards are designed to showcase museums that are creating innovative programming with media and technology.

The criteria focus on how museums incorporate technology into exhibits and programs, how they are using technology to reach audiences outside of the traditional museum space and how they are using social media to engage with audiences in innovative ways.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of History and accessibility efforts, click here.