EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Museum of Art (EPMA) is inviting the community to their new exhibition “A Dream in the Shadow of Something Real: Women in Art” starting Friday, April 14.

The exhibition will explore the legacy of Latin/Hispanic descent women, and female-identifying individuals in the visual arts. It offers an insight into experiences and challenges faced by women living in the border region and other areas of the United States and Mexico.

The show will feature works from important artists such as Manuel Acosta, Max Aguilera-Hellweg, Vladimir Alvarado, Cristina Cardenas and many more.

EPMA say the exhibition is a continuation of “There is a Woman in Every Color: Black Women in Art”, organized by the Bowdoin College Museum of Art, at the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery until Sunday, May 14.

Support for this exhibition is provided by the Mellon Foundation, the Texas Commission on the Arts, the El Paso Museum of Art Foundation and the City of El Paso Museums and Cultural Affairs Department.

For more information on the exhibition as well as programs and activities, visit the El Paso Museum of Art at www.EPMA.art.