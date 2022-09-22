EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Museum of Art is inviting the public to visit two new exhibitions, ‘Homage to Dante: Salvador Dalí’s Illustrations for the Divine Comedy’ and ‘Ho Baron: Gods for Future Religions.’

Both exhibitions are opening on Sep. 2 and are said to be family friendly exhibits. EPMA will be hosting these two complementary yet distinctive exhibitions side-by-side in the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Gallery.

In ‘Homage to Dante’ presents Dante’s narrative of his journey through Hell (Inferno), Purgatory, and Paradise.’Gods for Future Religions’ is said to highlight the prolific career of local El Paso artist, Ho Baron. For more than fifty years, Baron has created surreal narratives in bronze. He has also cast stone sculptures, pen/ink drawings, photographs, and assemblages. Baron is said to create motifs that reflect his unique and personal style of figures.

Both exhibits will be accompanied by complementary events:

Opening reception: 5 p.m. Thursday, September 22

EPMA Family day Exquisite corpse: 12 to 3 p.m. Saturday, September 24

Both exhibitions run through January 15, 2023. For more information on both exhibitions you can click here: El Paso Museum of Art (epma.art)

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.