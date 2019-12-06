El Paso mother’s desperate attempt to get son a kidney goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso mother is doing all she can to save her son who is in desperate need of a kidney.

A post of Barbara Amaro’s car with a special message is going viral.

“On Sunday, I did this and we had a lot of response and I’m so grateful,” she said.

The message reads “Please help my son he needs a kidney.”

Her son, Richard Amaro surprised by his mom’s idea saying “I was like wow, my mom did this for me.”

“I said alright let’s see what happens,” Richard Amaro said.

It was two years ago, when Richard Amaro wasn’t feeling like himself.

“I was very active and exercised for two hours a day sometimes,” he said. “That week I would get home from work and go to sleep.”

A couple of hospital visits later, Richard Amaro finding out he had Wegener’s Disease.

“They (doctors) said your kidneys are at 50 percent. On Thursday, 20 percent then Friday 2 percent. This disease was attacking my body really fast,” he said.

About a month ago Richard finally made it on a donor list, but his mom, Barbar, wasn’t just going to sit around and wait.

She said it was a mother’s love that drove her to reach out for help. The Amaro family staying strong, not giving up, and having faith.

“All along I have been faithful, hopeful that God’s going help me out and I know there someone out there looking out for me,” Richard Amaro said. “I know he doesn’t need me yet because I’m still here.”

To find out if you are a match for Richard or another person who needs a kidney visit https://www.livingdonormc.org/