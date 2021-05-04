El Paso mother with high risk kids relieved for possible authorization of Pfizer vaccine for ages 12 to 15

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 12 to 15 this week.



Some El Paso parents are feeling a sense of relief that soon, their kids too may be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.



One mother KTSM 9 News spoke with says it’s a step closer to returning to normalcy, and spending time with family and friends.



“Both my daughters are high risk,” said El Pasoan Trisha Siewart, “My oldest daughter has Turner syndrome and has had a heart surgery so she’s more vulnerable because she has that congenital heart issue. So she’s stayed at home pretty much I’d say 95% of time since last April. My youngest has chronic bronchitis and asthma so she’s been very very careful.”



Siewart says it’s a big relief for her and her daughters, Samantha and Victoria.

“My oldest daughter is fourteen and she’s been counting down. She’s the one that told me that it was going to approved or getting submitted for approval. She’s been waiting for that because she wants to get somewhat back to normal,” Siewart shared.



While awaiting for final approval from the CDC, local health officials say they’re already reaching out to all the Texas Vaccine for Children service providers.

“Within the 119 facilities, there’s probably around 500 or maybe more pediatricians, and we are identifying additional medical providers that provide services for the pediatric community also to see if they are interested in enrolling as vaccine providers,” said Angela Mora, the El Paso Public Health Director.



Looking ahead for Summer time, Siewart says she hopes more kids in the age range will get vaccinated too and encourages parents to ask them how they feel about it.

“I think it’s just really important that parents support the idea,” Siewart said, “Ask your kids, they’re old enough, ask them ‘do you want the vaccine’ and not just because it’s a shot but because you can go be with friends and family again.”



The City of El Paso says if the vaccine is approved for kids 12 to 15-years-old, distribution will most likely happen in early June, if not sooner.