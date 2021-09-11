El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for the week of September 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of September 12, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Najib Joseph Scander

  • Age: 44
  • 5’08”, 220 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of property >= $2,500 < $30,000
    Aggravated assault with deadly weapon
  • Total Bond: $185,000

Mark Vince Sanchez

  • Age: 27
  • 5’05”, 116 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Violation of bond/protective order
  • Total Bond: $50,000

Rosa Rios

  • Age: 44
  • 5’06”, 175 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Theft of property >= $2,500 < $30,000
  • Total Bond: $20,000

Oswaldo Moreno

  • Age: 60
  • 5’10”, 160 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more
  • No bond

Juan Carrillo

  • Age: 24
  • 5’07”, 150 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary for habitation, credit card or debit card abuse
  • No bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Giovanny Alvarado

  • Age: 28
  • 5’08”, 180 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault public servant
  • Total bond: N/A

Barbany Chavez

  • Age: 40
  • 6’01”, 329 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Abandoning, endangering child/criminal negligence
  • Total bond: $100,000

Adam Luke Avila

  • Age: 33
  • 5’08”, 160 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault family/household member with previous conviction
  • Total bond: $51,000

Carlos Raymond Hijar

  • Age: 23
  • 5’08”, 160 lbs.
  • Black Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated Assault causes serious bodily injury
  • Total bond: N/A

Luis Carlos Garcia

  • Age: 20
  • 6’02”, 160 lbs.
  • Brown Hair, Brown Eyes
  • Wanted for: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery
  • Total bond: N/A

