El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for the week of September 12

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of September 12, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Najib Joseph Scander

Age: 44

5’08”, 220 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of property >= $2,500 < $30,000

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon

Aggravated assault with deadly weapon Total Bond: $185,000

Mark Vince Sanchez

Age: 27

5’05”, 116 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Violation of bond/protective order

Total Bond: $50,000

Rosa Rios

Age: 44

5’06”, 175 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Theft of property >= $2,500 < $30,000

Total Bond: $20,000

Oswaldo Moreno

Age: 60

5’10”, 160 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Driving while intoxicated 3rd or more

No bond

Juan Carrillo

Age: 24

5’07”, 150 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Burglary for habitation, credit card or debit card abuse

No bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Giovanny Alvarado

Age: 28

5’08”, 180 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault public servant

Total bond: N/A

Barbany Chavez

Age: 40

6’01”, 329 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Abandoning, endangering child/criminal negligence

Total bond: $100,000

Adam Luke Avila

Age: 33

5’08”, 160 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/household member with previous conviction

Total bond: $51,000

Carlos Raymond Hijar

Age: 23

5’08”, 160 lbs.

Black Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated Assault causes serious bodily injury

Total bond: N/A

Luis Carlos Garcia

Age: 20

6’02”, 160 lbs.

Brown Hair, Brown Eyes

Wanted for: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery

Total bond: N/A

