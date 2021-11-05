El Paso Most Wanted fugitives for the week of November 5

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) The following is a list of fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and El Paso County Sheriff’s Office for the week of November 5.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of these fugitives is asked to call Crime Stoppers of El Paso at (915) 566-8477 (TIPS).

El Paso Police Department

Reginald Maurice Payne

54-year-old Reginald Maurice Payne is wanted for sexual assault of a child. He is 6’04”, weighs 220 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Payne’s bond is set at $155,000.

Daniel Barajas

36-year-old Daniel Barajas is wanted for deceptive business practice. He is 5’09”, weighs 270 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. Barajas’s bond is set at $30,000.

Joshua Gabriel Carrillo

40-year-old Joshua Gabriel Carrillo is wanted for sex offenders’ duty to register annually. He is 5’04”, weighs 160 lbs, and has black hair and brown eyes. Carrillo’s bond is set at $25,000.

Rachel Kelly Villalobos

42-year-old Rachel Kelly Villalobos is wanted for cruelty nonlivestock animal, kill/ poison. She is 5’04”, weighs 179 lbs, and has brown hair and brown eyes. Villalobos’s bond is set at $10,000.

Robin Denise Anderson

48-year-old Robin Denise Anderson is wanted for cruelty to nonlivestock animals. She is 5’07”, weighs 150 lbs and has brown hair and blue eyes. Anderson’s bond is set at $2,000.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Ramon Daniel Moreno

29-year-old Ramon Daniel Moreno is wanted for sexual assault of a child. He is 5’5”, weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair. Moreno’s bond is set at $75,000.

Manuel Jesus Aguilar

39-year-old Manuel Jesus Aguilar is wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon 2X. He is 5’6”, weighs 160 lbs, and has brown hair. Aguilar does not have a bond.

Kristen Lee Adams

28-year-old Kristen Lee Adams is wanted for DWI 3rd or more. He is 5’7”, weighs 150 pounds, and has brown hair. Adams’s bond is set at $12,500.

Stephen Garcia

21-year-old Stephen Garcia is wanted for aggravated sexual assault of a child. He is 5’10”, weighs 130 pounds and has brown hair. Garcia’s bond is set at $10,000.

Christian Alonzo Prado

40-year-old Christian Alonzo Prado is wanted for assault int/ reck brath/ circulation FV. He is 5’6”, weighs 229 lbs, and has black hair. Prado’s bond is set at $101,000.



