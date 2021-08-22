El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 22

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 22, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Isaac Javier Negrete

Age: 19

5’7″, 150 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member X2

Bond: $250,000

Robert Morales

Age: 36

5’8″, 250 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Burglary habitation intend other felony

Bond: $25,000

Juan Jr. Alonzo

Age: 26

5’7″, 180 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register life/annually

Bond: $10,000

Christian Josue Alvarez

Age: 22

5’10″, 230 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/house member impede breath/circulation

Bond: $10,000

Reyna Patricia Samaniego Ruiz

Age: 34

5’9″, 170 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance 1<G

No Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Miguel Lopez

Age: 48

5’10″, 215 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Manufacture or deliver controlled substance 4G<200G

No Bond

Nicholas Andrew Morales

Age: 26

5’5″, 150 pounds

Black hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Continuous violence against the family

Bond: N/A

Andres Jr. Jaquez

Age: 33

5’10″, 245 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/household member prev. conv. IAT

Bond: $200,000

Jose Luis Carrillo

Age: 22

5’2″, 107 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: 3 counts of aggravated robbery

Bond: N/A

Daniel Lee Valle

Age: 20

5’6″, 125 pounds

Brown hair, brown eyes

Wanted for: Assault family/household member prev. conv. IAT

Bond: N/A

