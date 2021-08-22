El Paso Most Wanted Fugitives for the week of August 22

News

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., announced fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office during the week of Aug. 22, 2021.

The following fugitives are individuals where attempts in locating them, for one reason or another, have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of these fugitives should contact Crime Stoppers of El Paso at 566-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org.

El Paso Police Department

Isaac Javier Negrete

  • Age: 19
  • 5’7″, 150 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault causes bodily injury family member X2
  • Bond: $250,000

Robert Morales

  • Age: 36
  • 5’8″, 250 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Burglary habitation intend other felony
  • Bond: $25,000

Juan Jr. Alonzo

  • Age: 26
  • 5’7″, 180 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Sex offenders duty to register life/annually
  • Bond: $10,000

Christian Josue Alvarez

  • Age: 22
  • 5’10″, 230 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault family/house member impede breath/circulation
  • Bond: $10,000

Reyna Patricia Samaniego Ruiz

  • Age: 34
  • 5’9″, 170 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Possession of a controlled substance 1<G
  • No Bond

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Jesus Miguel Lopez

  • Age: 48
  • 5’10″, 215 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for:  Manufacture or deliver controlled substance 4G<200G
  • No Bond

Nicholas Andrew Morales

  • Age: 26
  • 5’5″, 150 pounds
  • Black hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Continuous violence against the family
  • Bond: N/A

Andres Jr. Jaquez

  • Age: 33
  • 5’10″, 245 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault family/household member prev. conv. IAT
  • Bond: $200,000

Jose Luis Carrillo

  • Age: 22
  • 5’2″, 107 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: 3 counts of aggravated robbery
  • Bond: N/A

Daniel Lee Valle

  • Age: 20
  • 5’6″, 125 pounds
  • Brown hair, brown eyes
  • Wanted for: Assault family/household member prev. conv. IAT
  • Bond: N/A

