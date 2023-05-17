EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso’s Historic Mission Trail was chosen as the winner of the Best Historical Site by the 2023 Texas Travel Awards, according to Destination El Paso.

San Elizario Mission, Photo credit: Destination El Paso Socorro Mission, Photo credit: Destination El Paso Ysleta Mission, Photo credit: Destination El Paso

The historic trail dates back to the 17th and 18th century and includes the Ysleta Mission, Socorro Mission, and San Elizario Chapel, which are the oldest churches in Texas, according to Destination El Paso.

“To commemorate their history, all three missions were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972.” Destination El Paso

The award announcement will be featured in the July publication of the Texas Travel Awards magazine and will be shared across their social media.

The Texas Travel Awards recognizes top travel destinations and attractions across Texas. The awards program consists of publishers such as Austin Monthly, San Antonio Magazine, and Texas Music.

“Attractions like the Mission Trail make El Paso an extremely unique city. Travelers with all interests will experience history, culture, and fun across the nine-mile trail. Earning this special award is encouraging for the city as we receive attention and recognition from people across Texas,” said President and CEO of Destination El Paso, Jose Garcia.