El Paso Mayoral candidates look ahead to runoff election

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Six candidates running in the mayoral race is now down to the two top vote-getters who are headed to a runoff.

Former Mayor Oscar Leeser with 43% of the votes will take on incumbent Mayor Dee Margo who received about 25%.

As the community has recently been seeing a divide in local leadership, both candidates said they want to lead the community in the right direction while touting past accomplishments during their time in office.

“It’s a focus on the major issues. He’s going to have to defend his term, and I’m happy to defend mine,” Mayor Dee Margo said.

On Tuesday night, Margo and Leeser knew they were likely going head to head in a runoff for the city’s big seat, Mayor of El Paso.

“A lot of what we did last year should’ve been done during his term, and it wasn’t. So we’re having to deal with the things he was unable to do,” Margo said.

“You’ll see that the trust I built with our citizens back in ’13 to ’17, that will continue to grow. Again I’m humbled that it looks like I will have an opportunity to earn their business and their trust,” Leeser shared.

Margo reflected on some of the accomplishments El Paso has seen while in office, “The Amazon distribution center coming here, TJ Maxx and what they’re doing. 950 jobs and 150 million in capital investment. We’ve added more jobs in my 3 and a half years than my predecessor did in his 4.”

One of the bigger focuses; handling the ongoing COVID-19 surge in El Paso and keeping businesses open, especially small businesses, while staying safe.

“We have our priorities which is COVID-19 and first of all make sure we keep our businesses open and keep people working but we need to make sure that we put safety in front of profit so we will work to advocate and make sure we get funding to our community,” Leeser explained.

“We’re walking a tight wire right now. Between our physical health and our financial health. And I don’t believe a small bookstore is causing the spread. Irrespective of what others may say,” Margo added.

KTSM reached out to the El Paso County Elections Department to see if there’s any projected date for this runoff election to take place. The department said that’s expected to be called on Monday. This election would include the other city runoff races as well.

