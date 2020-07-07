El Paso Mayor pushing to delay school reopenings until after Labor Day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Dee Margo is working to delay the start of in-person classes for school districts in the area.

Mayor Margo appeared on MSNBC this morning saying schools should open after Labod Day instead.

“We’re talking to superintendents about postponing until the day after labor day there’s a meeting today with superintendents and health authorities to discuss that but I think a delay would probably behoove the children and the parents,” said El Paso Mayor, Dee Margo.

As we have previously reported, some districts such as Clint, Socorro, and San Elizario have announced they will begin classes online.

El Paso ISD on the other hand is offering in-person classes beginning August 3.

The president of the El Paso teachers association says the option to delay school reopening is a good idea for the sake of student’s and teacher’s health.