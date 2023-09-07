EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mayor Oscar Leeser has personally purchased 5,000 tickets for the UTEP football game against UNLV on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7 p.m., to help support UTEP Athletics’ “Sell Out the Sun Bowl” campaign and to “thank employees for their hard work and dedication,” according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The city says this past year, the campaign was a success and for the first time in 14 years, the Sun Bowl recorded a sell out.

UTEP Athletics’ goal is the same as last year, “Sell Out the Sun Bowl.” The department elevated the experience by introducing “915 Hero’s Night,” a tribute to the heroes in the community including the military, firefighters, police officers, medical professionals and many more.

“UTEP is such an important part of this community. I have always supported UTEP Athletics, and I am thrilled to be able to support their “Sell Out the Sun Bowl” campaign while providing our hard-working city employees with an opportunity for a nice evening out with their families in the beautiful Sun Bowl stadium. Doing so during the 915 Hero’s Night is especially meaningful,” Mayor Leeser said.

In addition:

Tickets will be available on a first-come first-serve basis.

Employees may receive up to 6 tickets per individual.

Tickets will be available for pick-up in the Mayor’s Office from 9 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. beginning Monday.

“Mayor Leeser has been an incredible partner of UTEP Athletics. His generous purchase sets us well on our way to sell out the Sun Bowl for our 915 Hero’s Night and we couldn’t be happier,” UTEP Athletic Director Jim Senter said.

“I am ready for some football! Go Miners!” Mayor Leeser added.

The Miners (1-1, 0-1) are coming off their first win of the season last Saturday, a 28-14 victory over Incarnate Word. UTEP will be on the road the next two weeks with games at Northwestern and Arizona, before returning home to play the Rebels.