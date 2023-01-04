EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser joined KTSM in-studio on Wednesday night to discuss the next steps for the Downtown arena project and the future of the Duranguito neighborhood.

On Tuesday, after hearing public comment for nearly four hours, El Paso City Council voted 4-3 not to build the controversial Downtown arena or multipurpose center in the Duranguito neighborhood, instead, build it elsewhere in the Downtown footprint.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, videos, and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.