EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser along with El Paso City Council declared Aug. 29 to be recognized as “Chico’s Tacos Day.”

The local chain restaurant recently celebrated its 70th anniversary back in July and was founded on July 4, 1953, by the Mora family.

Chico’s is famously known for its signature rolled tacos in tomato sauce. When ordering, El Pasoans will refer to them as a single, double or triple. A single meaning three rolled tacos, a double meaning six rolled tacos, and a triple meaning nine rolled tacos.

Chico’s is also known for their green sauce, hamburgers and hotdogs. Many El Pasoans consider the chain is a jewel and a staple in the Borderland.