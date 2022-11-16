EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser issued a statement on the federal judge’s decision to strike down Title 42.

In a statement sent to the press, Lesser said:

“We have remained in daily discussions with the Border Patrol, CBP and all our partners on the migrant influx since the most recent surge began. Those conversations have continued and will now include an assessment on yesterday’s decision on Title 42 and the possible scenarios we might see as a result of it, including a coordinated response in which we treat individuals as we would like to be treated, while following the law, and in the best interest of the citizens of El Paso.” El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser

As KTSM previously reported, a federal judge on Tuesday vacated the Title 42 policy that allowed border agents to rapidly expel migrants without letting them seek asylum, toppling a Trump-era policy embraced by the Biden administration.

This comes as migrants, many from Venezuela, have built a tent city on the Mexican side of the border near Downtown El Paso.

Mexico initially agreed, under pressure from the Trump administration, to receive Guatemalan, Honduran and Salvadoran nationals under the policy, but in October, Mexico cut a deal with the Biden administration to also receive Venezuelan nationals.

Gov. Greg Abbott declared on Tuesday an invasion is happening on the southern border and moved to invoke invasion clauses of the U.S. and Texas constitutions to allow him to boost security at the border.

“I’m using that constitutional authority, & other authorization & Executive Orders to keep our state & country safe,” Abbott said in a tweet.

Mayor Leeser issued a statement on the State of Texas executive actions.

“El Paso is unique, and we have always handled matters as best works for our community and our citizens. We have not received any notification on this matter, but I believe that each of the state’s 254 counties – which range from 100 people to over 4 million – is better equipped to determine how to address the issues they face based on each community’s challenges, geographic location, and resources. We have always done that in El Paso and it has served us well,” Leeser said.

On Tuesday, migrants could be seen gathering on the Mexican side of the Rio Grande while Border Patrol agents stood on the other side.

“Right now, we’re waiting that they give more information so we can advance or move forward. But at least now, we have a light at the end of the tunnel,” said one woman as she stood on the Mexican side of the border near El Paso.

El Paso shelters are at capacity and last week Border Patrol released migrants into the streets once again because of capacity issues.