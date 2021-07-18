El Paso Mayor and County Judge to hold press conference regarding COVID-19 Monday

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will hold a press conference Monday at 3 p.m. to provide a COVID-19 update.



As of Sunday, data recorded by the city of El Paso showed 23 new positive cases and no new deaths.



Active cases continue the climb to 591.

Data also shows 67.9% of El Pasoans are fully vaccinated. For a look at the COVID-19 dashboard, click here.



