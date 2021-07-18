El Paso Mayor and County Judge to hold press conference regarding COVID-19 Monday

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Photo by Raul Martinez/KTSM 9 News.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Mayor Oscar Leeser and County Judge Ricardo Samaniego will hold a press conference Monday at 3 p.m. to provide a COVID-19 update.

As of Sunday, data recorded by the city of El Paso showed 23 new positive cases and no new deaths.

Active cases continue the climb to 591.

Data also shows 67.9% of El Pasoans are fully vaccinated. For a look at the COVID-19 dashboard, click here.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Maquiladora plant caught fire in South Juárez Saturday afternoon, no injuries reported

Juarez fire

Crime of the week: Police search for car burglar who allegedly posed as deputy

Local orgs honoring Borderland heroes who positively guide LGBTQ culture

Explainer: What proposed Texas voting laws state Democrats opposing from DC?

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link