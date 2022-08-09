EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A property located in El Paso County, where a death recently stemmed from a “mansion party,” is connected to Raul “Sonny” Chavez, who was convicted in a Connecticut Federal Court last year for supplying a major cocaine pipeline in Hartford, Connecticut.

Chavez is listed as the property owner of a home located at 5081 Fort Defiance in El Paso, according to the El Paso Central Appraisal District.

As KTSM reported, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said 21-year-old Cisqo Rodriguez, of El Paso, died after being shot and taken to a local hospital for his injuries over the weekend.

18-year-old Isaac Carlos was arrested for the shooting death of Rodriguez.

While the shooting was reported to happen at the 3700 block of N Zaragoza Rd, the Sheriff’s office said Rodriguez and Carlos were at a “mansion party” together before the shooting at the property located at 5081 Fort Defiance.

KTSM searched for the property owner of the home on Fort Defiance and found Raul Chavez listed as the owner and according to EP CAD, the house is valued at $1.1 million.

Aerial photo of 5081 Fort Defiance from federal court documents

According to federal court documents, Chavez was arrested in Hartford, Connecticut in 2014 for Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute 5 Kilograms or More of Cocaine. Federal court documents also list Chavez maintained a residence at 5081 Fort Defiance Road in El Paso and lived in the area all his life.

In September of 2021, a federal jury in New Haven found Chavez guilty of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine.

According to federal court documents, Chavez was sentenced to 168 months (14 years) in prison in July this year and upon release from prison, sentenced to a supervised release for a term of 5 years and was fined $250,000.

In federal court documents, prosecutors said Chavez had references to the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said there have been over 20 incidents this year alone at the Fort Defiance residence including:

• 1 Death

• 6 Drug Offenses

• 4 Driving While Intoxicated

• 2 Aggravated Assaults

• 3 Assaults

• 4 Injured Parties

• 2 Information Received

• 1 Burglary of Vehicle

• 1 Runaway

• 1 Abandoned Property

The Sheriff’s Office is addressing the issues at 5081 Fort Defiance through various means of enforcement and working jointly with other local law enforcement agencies.

Like the El Paso Police Department, the Sheriff’s Office strongly encourages parents to monitor their children’s activities and understand the dangers of these parties.

“Teenagers and young adults are putting themselves in what can easily be a life-or-death situation,” the Sheriff’s Office news release said.

Cocaine Trafficking

According to a 2021 U.S. Attorney’s Office press release, according to the evidence and testimony at trial, Chavez headed a cocaine trafficking operation that smuggled cocaine from Mexico into El Paso and then transported the drug to Connecticut and elsewhere.

The investigation revealed that the Chavez organization supplied multiple kilograms of cocaine to Hartford-area distributors for approximately 10 years. The shipments, which would typically be in the range of 30 to 40 kilograms, were sent regularly from El Paso multiple times per year.

In 2014, the Chavez organization attempted to find an additional source of supply for its Hartford area cocaine customers. In July 2014, a DEA confidential source met Andrew Duron, also known as “Chavo,” in North Carolina. During the meeting, Duron told the confidential source that he wanted to purchase up to 50 kilograms of cocaine for $28,000 per kilogram.

Court documents also state Christopher Chavez, Raul Chavez’s son, coordinated the diversion of a shipment of 34 kilograms of cocaine, which was en route to Connecticut, to a high-level drug distributor in Cleveland, Ohio after learning his father was arrested.

Raul Chavez initially admitted his role in this conspiracy and pleaded guilty to the charge in March 2016. In January 2017, shortly before Chavez was scheduled to be sentenced, he moved to withdraw his guilty plea.

The judge denied the motion and sentenced Chavez to 12 years of imprisonment and ordered him to pay a $250,000 fine. Chavez successfully appealed the decision, the conviction and sentence were vacated, and the case proceeded to trial.

