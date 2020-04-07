El Paso man turns to 3-D printer to create, donate face shields

The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is one of many locations where one El Pasoan is donating 3-D printed face shields to protect those most vulnerable.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — When medical personal protective equipment began running out, people began making masks out of cloth. When demand for those grew, a local man turned to his 3-D printer.

“When I first started it I really didn’t think it was going to be useful. I was just doing it because I’m into creating things and I want to design things, but I didn’t think it was going to be useful at all until this happened and I figured out people do have those needs,” Abraham Esparza told KTSM.

Esparza is doing the most he can to help others by providing 3-D printed face shields to local clinics, first responders, as well as the Opportunity Center.

​”The reason why I did them first is because they’re going to get hit. I know that because there’s a lot of immigrants, and a lot of homeless people that need help,” Esparza explained, “They’re out and about and they get exposed to it on a daily basis.”​

The Deputy Director of the Opportunity Center, John Martin, said providing these face shields to staff allows the facility to remain open for anyone else coming in.

“That provides additional protection for those that are wearing the masks,” Martin said, “We have a variety of masks that we’ve ordered from several different sources just because of the scarcity of those masks at this time.”​

Esparza said he’s donated about 60 face shields so far, and has received between 300 to 500 requests on Facebook.

“For as long as I can, I’m going to help people out because I have the material, and all it takes is electricity and dealing with whatever issues I have at the time (printing wise) but if I could do more, I don’t see why not,” Esparza shared.

His message – for people not to panic, rather find ways to stay safe the best they can, “Everybody’s hurting right now because a lot of people got laid off and I understand but we have to do our part.”

Esparza said while he’s donating these face shields for free, people can help by donating materials needed to make these face shields. To donate 3-D filaments, click here. To donate transparency film, click here. Esparza can be contacted via Facebook.

You can also help out the Opportunity Center by donating toiletry items, food, or money.