1  of  2
Breaking News
El Paso COVID-19 update: 2 new deaths, 30 new cases El Paso’s peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

El Paso man struck by dump truck

News

by: Tirza Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sherrif’s Office deputies responded to an accident involving a pedestrian on Monday, June 1 at 7:40 a.m.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Rojas Drive and Eastlake Boulevard. Upon investigation, deputies learned the pedestrian was struck by a dump truck.

The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries where he was later pronounced dead. No identity has been released by deputies at this time.

Further information updates to come.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'

Thumbnail for the video titled "'We are all afraid. Only God knows ... if we get infected or not'"

Newsfeed Now: Protests in America

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now: Protests in America"

El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso's peaceful protest turns turbulent after dark"

Memorial Park protesters

Thumbnail for the video titled "Memorial Park protesters"

6 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 COVID-19 cases reported in Doña Ana County Sunday"

Ahead of anticipated protest at EPPD headquarters, police, Khalid call for peace

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ahead of anticipated protest at EPPD headquarters, police, Khalid call for peace"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link