El Paso man strikes dog with baseball bat

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched in reference to a domestic verbal call on the 13100 block of Fordham Dr.

According to the deputies, Juan Manuel Adame, 46, visited his mother at the residence. During the visit, Adame became aggressive and struck the family dog with a baseball bat.

Deputies attempted to make contact with Adame but he became aggressive and began to fight with deputies subsequently striking one of the deputies and causing minor injuries, a release said.

Adame was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Assault to a Public Servant, Cruelty to Non-Livestock Animals, and Resist Arrest Search or Transport with an $8,500 bond.

According to a release, Animal Welfare Officers responded to assist with the injured animal which suffered a small cut to its face and bump to its head.