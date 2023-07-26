EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was sentenced on Monday, July 24 in an Alpine federal court to 78 months in prison for one count of conspiracy to possess with to distribute cocaine and a second count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, on Dec. 2, 2022, Jaime Gabriel Juarez, 50, was pulled over on Interstate 20 in Reeves County. A search of his vehicle revealed multiple rectangular-shaped packages wrapped in plastic resembling “packages typically associated with kilogram quantities of narcotics,” according to the Attorney’s Office.

The substances in the packages tested positive for properties and characteristics of cocaine. Juarez admitted he was transporting the 2.5 kilograms of cocaine to Odessa, Texas.

Juarez was found guilty in a jury trial on April 18. The DEA and Reeves County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case.