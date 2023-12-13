EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso man was sentenced to five years in prison for attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, according to a press release sent by the United States Attorney’s Office Western District of Texas.

According to court documents, between Nov. 6, 2022, and Nov. 17, 2022, Jacob Isaiah Spencer, 25, had sexually explicit conversations on social media, to include sending “indecent photos of male genitalia,” with someone he believed to be a 13-year-old child.

On Nov. 17, 2022, Spencer arranged to meet with the child to engage in sexual activity by arranging transportation for the child to Spencer’s home.

Agents from the FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking arrested Spencer while he waited for the child to show up, according to the press release.

On August 30, 2023, Spencer pleaded guilty to one count of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor. He has remained in federal custody since his arrest on November 17, 2022.

“Protecting our children and our community is a top priority for our office,” said U.S. Attorney

Jaime Esparza. “We will continue to prosecute those who seek to harm our minors for their own sexual gratification.”

“The defendant in this case tried to share sexually explicit material to a minor in an attempt to

progress the relationship to become sexually physical,” said John Morales, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI El Paso Field Office. “Parents can rest easy with this man in federal prison, but there are so many more predators like him. The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force remains committed to the fight against exploitation of our children.”

Additionally, the FBI investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Valenzuela prosecuted the case.