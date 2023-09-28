EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for attempted coercion and enticement of a minor on Monday, Sept. 25, according to the United States Attorney’s Office from the Western District of Texas.

The Attorney’s Office says Chriss Alexander, 24, had “sexually explicit conversations”, and sent “lewd photos of male genitalia” with someone he believed to be a minor between March 2, 2022, and Jan. 25, 2023.

On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Alexander arranged to meet the minor to “engage in sexual activity” and agents from the FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force arrested Alexander as he approached the minor’s residence, according to the Attorney’s Office.

“The FBI El Paso’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking task force is committed to protecting the children of our communities,” said FBI El Paso Special Agent in Charge John S. Morales. “This defendant traveled to attempt to have sex with someone he believed to be a child. Our community can rest easy knowing this man will be behind bars in a federal prison.”