EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A cocaine overdose investigation dating back to November 2017, resulted in the sentencing of an El Paso man for his role in two deaths.

Paris Lamont Dennis, 39, pleaded guilty on February 24, 2022, to one count of distribution of a controlled substance, causing serious bodily injury. Received 239 months in federal prison.

According to court documents, around November 18, 2017, Dennis distributed cocaine, which resulted in the death of two individuals.

Officials say Dennis, a known drug dealer, found the victims unresponsive after giving them a use amount of cocaine. The Medical Examiner reported that the victims died from accidental overdose with toxic levels of cocaine in their systems.

“Drug overdose deaths are at a record high,” said Ashley C. Hoff, United States Attorney for the Western District of Texas. “Our office will continue to pursue and hold accountable those responsible for distributing controlled substances resulting in injuries and deaths.”

“The drugs Mr. Dennis distributed killed two young El Pasoans, and today he learned his punishment,” said Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agent in Charge Greg Millard, El Paso Division. “Others who insist on peddling drugs to members of the community should take notice. DEA will leverage all resources to investigate, and we will not rest until all those responsible are brought to justice, however long it takes.”

This case was investigated by DEA and the El Paso Police Department.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Phillip Countryman prosecuted the case.

